Lee nominated for MMA Female Fighter of the Year

Angela Lee (top) defeated Mei Yamaguchi of Japan last May to become One Championship's first-ever women's world champion.

One Championship's women's atomweight champion Angela Lee has been nominated for the World MMA (mixed martial arts) awards for the second year running.

The Singapore-based fighter, who trains at Evolve MMA, is in line for the Female Fighter of the Year accolade at the ninth edition of the prestigious awards, which will be given out in Las Vegas on March 2, reported The Straits Times.

The 20-year-old is nominated alongside Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC's) women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Cris Cyborg, who is a two-time winner of the award.

Voting can be done at www.worldmmaawards.com/vote.

Last year, Lee was also a Female Fighter of the Year nominee, alongside heavyweights like Ronda Rousey and Holly Holm, the woman who upset Rousey.

Lee has also made the list in website MMAjunkie's top five fights of the year for her victory last May over Mei Yamaguchi of Japan to become One Championship's first-ever women's world champion.