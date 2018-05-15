Lee siblings eye historic victory

Angela Lee will defend her ONE Championship atomweight crown on Friday, while her brother Christian (above) will fight for the featherweight belt.

This Friday night will be a special family affair for Angela Lee and her younger brother Christian, as they seek to make history by becoming the first brother-sister pair to simultaneously hold world championships in mixed martial arts (MMA).

The pair are on the ONE Championship: Unstoppable Dreams fight card at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Angela, 21, will be defending her atomweight title against Mei Yamaguchi, 35, in the main bout, while Christian will be hoping to strip the ONE featherweight belt off Australia's Martin Nguyen.

Speaking at the pre-fight press conference at Marina Bay Sands yesterday, Angela, nicknamed "Unstoppable", said: "It is a really big night for my family. It's a dream come true; it's something that Christian and I have talked about since we were kids.

"The emotions are at an alltime high and we're just so excited for Friday night."

Christian, who goes by the moniker "The Warrior", added: "It is the opportunity of a lifetime.

"I have worked very hard for this and I'm prepared to go out for this and fight for the title."

Angela will be facing Yamaguchi in a highly anticipated rematch which was supposed to take place in November, but was rescheduled after she got into a car accident.

She had retained her title twice last year against Taiwan's Jenny Huang and Brazil's Istela Nunes, keeping her unblemished record of eight wins.

But Angela will not be expecting an easy fight against Yamaguchi, saying: "I know that since then, she's been working really hard, so I'm not expecting the same fighter I faced two years ago, but I'm not the same fighter I was, too.

"We're going to bring the best out in each other like we did the first time, and it's going to be even more exciting."

The same can be said for Christian, who believes he has developed significantly since his last meeting with Nguyen close to two years ago.

ONLY LOSS

The 29-year-old handed him his only career loss, but Christian has won four fights since.

Dethroning Nguyen will also make him the youngest male MMA world-title holder at just 19 years and 11 months old.

Christian said: "The last time we fought, I was still very young in my career.

"I have a new sense of maturity and my skill has improved tenfold. On Friday night, I will end with my hand being raised."

The Lee siblings will be cheered on by Singapore's only Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling, who recently became a ONE Championship ambassador. The 22-year-old will be reunited with his idol, 23-time Olympic champion, Michael Phelps.

The fight card will be broadcast worldwide for free on the ONE Championship mobile app, which was officially launched yesterday.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said: "We are one with Singapore in celebrating the beauty of martial arts.

"Everyone can now celebrate Asia's greatest treasure in the palm of their hand. "