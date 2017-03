Lee Chong Wei, the world No. 1 men's badminton player, won his fourth All-England Open title yesterday when he defeated unseeded Chinese Shi Yuqi 21-12, 21-10 in the men's singles final in Birmingham. After his victory, the 34-year-old Malaysian confirmed that he will postpone his retirement and defend his title next year. He said: "All-England is my favourite tournament... Yes, I'll be back."