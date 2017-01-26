Lifetime of Wellth for netballers

The Thomson Medical Group announced a three-year partnership with Netball Singapore yesterday at the launch of a new health and wellness platform, Thomson Wellth.

The deal will entitle national netballers to services ranging from health screenings to skin-and-dental care, as well as traditional Chinese medicine services later this year.

The athletes will also be given lifetime memberships in Thomson's membership programme, which has yet to be launched.

Netball Singapore president Jessica Tan said: "The launch of this partnership will be beneficial to our girls because it will develop importance in the aspect of health and wellness for them.

"While they play a lot of netball, it is important for them to take care of their well-being as well."

Captain of the national netball team, Vanessa Lee, 32, thinks the initiative will allow them to train more effectively for the South-east Asia (SEA) Games in Malaysia in August.

Said Lee: "This partnership will really come in handy, especially for those of us who are working and training at the same time.

"Sometimes we don't have the luxury of time to squeeze in wellness appointments and we end up (switching) wellness centres to suit our schedules.

"But this partnership will extend until after even the SEA Games and retirement. It provides us a place to call home and to come in and be treated for our injuries or our health and just to rest ourselves."