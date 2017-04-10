Lin Dan wins Malaysian Open title

China's Lin Dan, a two-time Olympic champion, engineered a brilliantly ruthless strategy against arch-rival Lee Chong Wei to win his first Malaysia Open badminton title yesterday.

Showing no sign of fatigue, 33-year-old Lin pushed Lee, one year his senior, from back to front, forcing the recent All England Open winner into unforced errors to bag a 21-19, 21-14 win in 55 minutes.

Lee, a Malaysian, had led for much of the first set, but could not hold on to his 19-15 lead, allowing Lin to storm back with six straight points to win 21-19. Lin continued his domination in the second set, sticking to long rallies to secure victory.