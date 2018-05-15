Local table tennis competitions to be streamed live on Facebook

Live coverage of the best local table tennis action will soon be accessible on mobile devices, after the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) signed a broadcast deal with Eleven Sports yesterday.

The three-year deal, worth $300,000, will see Eleven Sports produce content for the association's local competitions, which will be streamed live on Facebook.

STTA president Ellen Lee explained at the signing ceremony at Eleven Sports' studio at Media Circle that the decision to partner the broadcaster was driven by the wide reach of social media.

She said: "The deal will see us bring highlights of top local table tennis action to fans. This is a landmark partnership as it will see STTA action produced and broadcast globally where Eleven Sports has one million Facebook fans.

"This will help the STTA bring in new fans and audiences and we are confident that it will benefit the sport, fans and sponsors.

"It is undeniable that Facebook has the power to spark interest and conversation.

"At the 2018 World Team Championships held in Halmstad, Sweden, more than one million fans viewed the match between Japan and a unified Korea (on the International Table Tennis Federation's Facebook page)."

For Eleven Sports, the decision to partner the STTA was an easy one as the association has a track record of success.

Its managing director Shalu Wasu said: "Table tennis has a glorious history in Singapore. It is one of the most popular sports here, it has been bringing in the medals and producing champion athletes."

The partnership will kick off with coverage of the Crocodile Challenge Cup, a tournament for primary school players from tomorrow week to Sunday week.