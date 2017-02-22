Makarova beats Cibulkova again
Ekaterina Makarova followed up on her January upset of Dominika Cibulkova with another win over the Slovak in a second-round match at the Dubai Tennis Championships yesterday.
The Russian, who knocked Cibulkova out in the third round of the Australian Open, used lessons learnt Down Under to repeat the feat against the third seed, winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
Ninth seed Elena Vesnina beat Misaki Doi of Japan 6-2, 7-5 while Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig downed French 15th seed Caroline Garcia 6-1, 4-6, 6-2. - AFP