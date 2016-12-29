Malaga part ways with Ramos

Juande Ramos has left Spanish side Malaga after a poor run of recent results, the two parties confirmed on Tuesday.

The former Real Madrid and Tottenham manager had been under pressure after his side finished the year with just one win in their last seven games in all competitions.

Heading into the Spanish winter break, Malaga are in 11th place in La Liga with 21 points from 16 games.

Malaga resume their La Liga campaign away to Celta Vigo on Jan 7. - AFP

Tevez victim of burglary

Thieves robbed the Buenos Aires home of Argentine striker Carlos Tevez while the Boca Juniors star was in Uruguay celebrating his wedding, police sources revealed on Tuesday.

The value of the stolen items has yet to be disclosed, as the former Manchester City and Manchester United forward had still to file an official complaint.

Tevez married Vanesa Mansilla, the mother of his three children, last Thursday in front of more than 200 guests at a ceremony on the banks of the Rio de la Plata.

But he discovered the break-in on Sunday when he returned to his house in the affluent San Isidro neighbourhood on the outskirts of the Argentine capital. - AFP

Gascoigne hurt in hotel incident

Former England star Paul Gascoigne was hospitalised after an alcohol-fuelled altercation at a London hotel, British media reported yesterday.

Gascoigne, 49, was accused of "racially abusing" fellow customers, groping women and throwing money around, witnesses said.