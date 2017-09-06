Malaysia confirms first doping case at  SEA Games

A foreign medallist at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games has tested positive for a banned substance.

Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) secretary Low Beng Choo confirmed that Games organisers had been notified by the Kuala Lumpur 2017 medical and anti-doping committee head Dr S. S. Cheema on Sunday.

Almost all the medallists during the competition were tested.

The committee also did random tests during the two-week Games which ended last Wednesday.

Low said: "We're unable to give more details, but I can confirm that we have our first doping case.

"We're disappointed because we wanted this SEA Games to be free from drug cheats.

"We're only able to release information after following all proper procedures.

"We've done all we can to create awareness among our athletes through our NOC (National Olympic Committee), but we've no control over the other countries.

"All we know is that a medallist has tested positive for prohibited drugs based on the Sample A.

"This athlete will be given time to request for Sample B and a hearing will take place after that.