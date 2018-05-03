Malaysian shuttlers get long bans for match-fixing

Two Malaysian badminton players have been hit with career-ending bans of 20 and 15 years respectively after being found guilty of corruption and match-fixing, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said yesterday.

Former world junior champion Zulfadli Zulkiffli, 25, was banned for 20 years and fined US$25,000 (S$33,000), while Tan Chun Seang, 31, was barred for 15 years and fined US$15,000.