Malaysian shuttlers get long bans for match-fixing
Two Malaysian badminton players have been hit with career-ending bans of 20 and 15 years respectively after being found guilty of corruption and match-fixing, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said yesterday.
Former world junior champion Zulfadli Zulkiffli, 25, was banned for 20 years and fined US$25,000 (S$33,000), while Tan Chun Seang, 31, was barred for 15 years and fined US$15,000.
They were found guilty of breaching the BWF code of conduct in relation to "betting, wagering and irregular match results". Their suspension began from Jan 12, the date on which both players were provisionally suspended by the BWF. - AFP
