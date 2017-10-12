Mane out for up to six weeks
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane could be out of action for up to six weeks after picking up a hamstring injury on international duty.
A statement on the club's website said he was substituted towards the end of Senegal's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over the Cape Verde Islands last Saturday.
Mane's absence is a huge blow, with bitter rivals Manchester United visiting Anfield on Saturday.
He is also set to miss Champions League games against Maribor and league matches against Tottenham, Huddersfield, West Ham and Southampton. - AFP