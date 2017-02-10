Mardan joint-31st in Malaysia

Singapore pro golfer Mardan Mamat was tied-for-31st on the first day of the Maybank Championship yesterday.

The 49-year-old carded a two-under 70 at the Saujana Golf and Country Club in Shah Alam, Malaysia, with four birdies, but carding back-to-back bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes.

Fellow Singaporean Koh Deng Shan was tied for 68th after finishing the day on even par, carding four bogeys and birdies each.

Meanwhile, Scotsman Marc Warren fired a stunning nine-under-par 63 to snatch an early two-shot lead.

Warren produced one eagle and seven birdies to lead from Thai teenager Phachara Khongwatmai, who shot a 65 in the US$3 million (S$4.25m) tournament, sanctioned by the Asian Tour and European Tour.

Khongwatmai said: "I'm very happy. I didn't think I could shoot seven under. This course is a tough course." - WIRE SERVICES

Warriors bounce back with win

The Golden State Warriors bounced back in a big way yesterday morning (Singapore time), romping to a wire-to-wire 123-92 NBA victory over the Chicago Bulls in Oakland.

Klay Thompson celebrated his 27th birthday by sinking six three-pointers en route to a game-high 28 points for the Warriors, who were shocked by the Kings in Sacramento on Saturday.

Kevin Durant scored 22 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and handed out seven assists, and Draymond Green added 19 points as the Warriors improved their league-leading record to 44-8. - AFP

