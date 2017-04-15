Marin in a hurry

There was no question about who the majority of the 5,500-strong crowd at the Indoor Stadium supported at yesterday's OUE Singapore Open.

Handmade posters that spelt "India" dotted the 12,000-seater venue, while thunderous applause met almost every point India's PV Sindhu made against Spain's Carolina Marin in their women's singles quarter-final.

But, it was the piercing war cry of Olympic champion Marin, 23, that reverberated in the cavenous arena most often, as the world No. 2 cruised to a 21-11, 21-15 win over her world No. 5 opponent, in just 35 minutes.

"I was really focused on what I had to do and I pushed hard from the beginning of the game," said Marin, who beat Sindhu 19-21, 21-12, 21-15 to win the Olympic gold in Rio de Janeiro last year.

"I really want to beat her today, I did my best and I was really happy with my performance today."

After the Olympic win, Marin suffered two successive losses to the 21-year-old Indian, the latest a 21-19, 21-16 reverse at the India Open earlier this month.

But the Huelva-born shuttler conjured a perfect blend of aggression, feather-soft drop-shots and lightning movement around Court 1 yesterday, while Sindhu was at times found wanting at the net.

Said Sindhu: "At the start, I gave her a huge lead, so by the time I wanted to catch up, she finished off that set.

"In the second game also, I gave her a huge lead, and by the time I came close, I was hitting net cords.

"There were simple errors on my side also and I think it was not my day."

Marin faces South Korean Sung Ji Hyun in the last four today, while world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying faces Zhang Beiwen in the other semi-final.

"It will be very tough against Sung Ji Hyun, but I will do my best and enjoy the court with this crowd, it's amazing," said the Spaniard," who waved to and hit a shuttle into the crowd after yesterday's match.

A rematch of the Malaysia Open final, where Tai beat Marin, is on the cards, judging by the way both shuttlers are playing in the US$350,000 (S$489,000) tournament.

RETURN TO FORM

For Marin, it is a welcome return to form, after she was dogged by injuries after last year's Olympics.

She said: "I am getting back, I really feel confident with myself about what I have to do on court, about my game.

"Today, I really proved to myself that I can do it... I want to fight for the title here."

Asked by The New Paper if she's getting back to top form, she simply said: "I think so."