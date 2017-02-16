Matthew shines in ACS' win over RI

ACS(I) stand-off Matthew Lim (with the ball) making a fast break up the field to score a try. TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

This is his first year playing in the boys' B division, but Matthew Lim has already made an impact two matches into the school rugby season.

The 15-year-old was one of the standout performers yesterday as defending champions Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) beat long-time rivals Raffles Institution (RI) 31-8 in a B division rugby match of the National School Games at Evans Road yesterday.

After narrowly losing to St Andrew's Secondary School 15-12 last Saturday, the boys in blue and gold were determined to bounce back to winning ways.

As early as half an hour before the game, they were already covered in mud, practising their rucks and readying themselves for battle.

ACS(I) burst out of the blocks, opening up a 7-0 lead in the first minute.

Stand-off Matthew then took centrestage.

The Sec 3 student intercepted a pass from an opponent, blazed up the field to score a spectacular try for his team, leaving the Rafflesians in his wake.

He had recovered well from an earlier fumble, which saw him lose possession of the ball.

"I started off quite shaky," said Matthew.

"But my teammates gave me the confidence to up my game."

ACS(I) coach Adrian Chong was always confident that Matthew would deliver.

He said: "Matthew's probably the fastest player we have.

"This is his first year playing in the B division.

"But I know for sure that if I give him just half a chance, he'd give us the points because he's quick and decisive."

ACS(I) ended the first half with a 14-0 lead.

RI began to assert themselves more after the break, scoring one penalty and one try.

However, ACS(I) reasserted their authority, scoring two more converted tries and a penalty to seal the victory.

"The pressure we put on them didn't translate into points for us," said RI's assistant coach Mark Lee.

RI captain Gideon Kee added: "We had a lot of opportunities, but our mistake was that we didn't take any of them.

"ACS(I) are a very good team - they're more physical than us and are very strong. But we'll bounce back with the spirit we have."

In another B Division match yesterday, ACS (Barker) lost to St Andrew's 31-0.

