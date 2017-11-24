May Ooi ready to thrill MMA fans in first bout in Singapore since 2014

May Ooi (left) intends to build on her debut One Championship win when she takes on Cambodia's Vy Srey Khouch (right) at the Immortal Pursuit event tonight.

She made an explosive start to her One Championship career three months ago, across the Causeway.

Tonight, Olympic swimmer turned mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, "Mighty" May Ooi, is planning on putting on a great show for her countrymen.

The 41-year-old takes on Cambodia's Vy Srey Khouch at One Championship's Immortal Pursuit event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

It will be just Ooi's second time competing in Singapore.

She started her MMA career with a first-round technical knockout (TKO) win over Filipino Sharma Devaiah at Rebel Fighting Championship's Rebel FC 2 event at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre in 2014.

She then fought in Thailand, Japan and the Philippines, before she signed with Asia's biggest MMA promotion One Championship, and debuted for them in Malaysia in August.

She said: "I'm very, very excited to be fighting in Singapore again.

"It has been a long time coming. It was three years ago when I had my first fight in Singapore, and I've been fighting in places all around the world.

"So, this is a homecoming for me, and I'm happy to be back here, fighting in front of my fans."

Introducing herself to a packed room of about 400 journalists, photographers and fight fans at a press conference for Immortal Pursuit at Marina Bay Sands on Wednesday, Ooi said she goes by many monikers.

I'm happy to be back here, fighting in front of my fans. Singapore's mixed martial arts fighter, May Ooi

Olympian, because of her achievements as a national swimmer.

"Doc", because of her medical degree.

Teacher May, because she teaches Brazilian capoeira at the Brazilian Cultural Centre at Turf Club Road.

"But, this week, I'm wearing my fighter's hat. So it's "Mighty May"," she quipped.

Ooil certainly announced her arrival in One Championship in style back in August.

Up against home favourite Ann Osman, she submitted her opponent with a first-round rear-naked choke at the Quest For Greatness event at the Stadium Negara in Kuala Lumpur.

Ooi also claimed to know tonight's opponent well.

"I knew about (Vy) even before she knew about me," she said.

"In 2015, at the SEA Games in Singapore, she represented Cambodia as an amateur boxer.

"I was out there watching (the boxing competition) every day, because I knew someone was going to make the transition to MMA. And she did.

"So she's no surprise to me."