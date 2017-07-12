McGregor: Mayweather should pay his taxes and stay retired

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor has fired the first salvo ahead of his highly anticipated clash with undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas on Aug 26.

In response to reports that Mayweather is asking for a reprieve from paying taxes until after the fight, Irishman McGregor launched a foul-mouthed tirade at his opponent.

"I don't give a f*** what he did," said McGregor.

"I don't care what he done. He should've stayed retired.

"He's f***** now. That's the god's honest truth. He should have paid his taxes and stayed retired. And kept my name out of his f****** mouth."

The 40-year-old Mayweather is coming out of retirement to face McGregor on Aug 26 that could net the boxer a nine-figure payday.

Mayweather filed a tax court petition on July 5, asking the IRS to grant him a reprieve and allow him to pay his taxes after he is paid for next month's bout against McGregor.

The IRS wants Mayweather (49-0) to pay his taxes for 2015.

Mayweather has earned an estimated US$700 million (S$970m) in his career, Forbes magazine reported, including a staggering US$220m from his much-hyped fight against Manny Pacquiao in May 2015.

"Although the taxpayer has substantial assets, those assets are restricted and primarily illiquid," the petition by Mayweather said in a filing posting on Law360.com.

"The taxpayer has a significant liquidity event scheduled in about 60 days from which he intends to pay the balance of the 2015 tax liability due and outstanding."

According to the IRS website, the penalty for failure to pay taxes is typically 0.5 per cent of owed taxes for each month.

Mayweather retired from professional boxing after defeating Andre Berto in September 2015.