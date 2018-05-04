Sports

Miami eyes F1 Grand Prix

May 04, 2018 06:00 am

A Formula One Grand Prix staged on the streets of Miami could become a reality by next year, if city planners give the green light to the proposal at a meeting next week.

Formula One said in a statement that the City of Miami Commission had added the proposal to their upcoming May 10 meeting. A vote in favour of hosting a leg of the F1 World Championship would effectively make the race a formality.The United States already hosts a grand prix in Austin in October.

Media reports in Miami said the event in Florida would also take place around October, with a 10-year contract likely spanning from 2019 to 2029. - AFP

