MMA exponent Christian unfazed by experienced rival

Christian "The Warrior" Lee is set to face his toughest opponent since making his professional debut in mixed martial arts (MMA) in December 2015.

Tomorrow, the 19-year-old will face former One Championship lightweight world champion, Kotetsu "No Face" Boku at the One Championship Warriors of the World event in Thailand.

Boku, who made his professional debut in November 2001, has almost five times more cage experience than Christian.

Naturally, the 40-year-old Japanese-born South Korean mixed martial artist and kickboxer is confident of beating his young rival.

In a bout that seems like a classic battle between a promising star and a seasoned professional, Christian is confident that he has what it takes to overcome the gulf in experience.

Christian, who has been touted as One Championship's rising star, has a 100 per cent finishing rate and a 7-1 win-loss record. He believes he will enter the bout stronger since his last fight in August against Keanu Subba, which ended in Subba submitting after an armbar.

Christian told The New Paper in a phone interview: "From my last fight in August, to December, my skill set has improved tremendously and I feel that the changes I've made to my game will show in this next fight.

"Boku has the advantage in experience, but I believe that my technique and speed will lead me to victory."

Christian, who went through a rigorous three-week training camp at Evolve MMA gym in Singapore before flying over to Bangkok last Sunday, aims to remain patient with his finishes.

Well aware of the years of training Boku has over him, he said: "I am expecting a finish against him, but I'm not going to put a round on it.

"I will pick him apart with my technique and when the opportunity presents itself, I will go in for the finish."

Last year, Christian suffered his first and only defeat against One featherweight and lightweight world champion Martin Nguyen, through a technical submission.

Since then, he has won two fights, and hopes to add to that tally tomorrow.

In fact, Christian and Boku have their eyes set on the One Championship featherweight title. The winner of tomorrow's fight will be one step closer to a title shot.

Said Christian: "I believe this fight is the determining match-up for the No. 1 contender in the featherweight division, so I feel like a win would put me straight into shot for the featherweight title. However, I'm not looking past Boku, and nothing happens until I take him out."

Christian's fight against Boku will be the eighth of 10 bouts in Bangkok's Impact Arena.

Hoping for a good crowd and support, he said: "It's always great to fight with a big crowd, and the crowd in Bangkok is always great, but I feel that my fight against Boku will be the most exciting fight of the night and I hope that the crowd will be cheering for the both of us."

Among the crowd will be Christian's older sister, One Championship women's atomweight champion Angela. The 21-year-old is still recovering after a car accident last month.

Asked about her sister's condition, Christian said: "She's doing much better now. She is healthy and recovering, and she is just resting with her family. But she'll be at the fight this weekend."