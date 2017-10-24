Sports

MMA exponents in action

Lim Say Heng
Sports Correspondent
Oct 24, 2017 06:00 am

Three Singaporean mixed martial artists will be in action at the ONE Championship's Immortal Pursuit on Nov 24 at the Indoor Stadium.

Top lightweight contender Amir Khan will face Australia's Adrian Pang, while May Ooi will be up against Cambodia's Vy Srey Khouch in the female strawweight class.

Tiffany Teo will face India's Pooja Tomar in a women's flyweight bout.

American Angela Lee, who is of Singaporean and Korean heritage, will defend her atomweight title in a rematch against Japan's Mei Yamaguchi, while American Ben Askren will defend his welterweight belt against Japan's Shinya Aoki.

