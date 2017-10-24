MMA exponents in action

Three Singaporean mixed martial artists will be in action at the ONE Championship's Immortal Pursuit on Nov 24 at the Indoor Stadium.

Top lightweight contender Amir Khan will face Australia's Adrian Pang, while May Ooi will be up against Cambodia's Vy Srey Khouch in the female strawweight class.

Tiffany Teo will face India's Pooja Tomar in a women's flyweight bout.

American Angela Lee, who is of Singaporean and Korean heritage, will defend her atomweight title in a rematch against Japan's Mei Yamaguchi, while American Ben Askren will defend his welterweight belt against Japan's Shinya Aoki.