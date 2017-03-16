MMA: Lee to defend title in Singapore in May

ONE Championship atomweight world champion Angela Lee (right) will face Brazil's Istela Nunes in her second title defence on May 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium

ONE Championship’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee will defend her title against Brazil’s Istela Nunes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 26, the mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation announced on Thursday (March 16)

Lee, 20, is fresh off her first title defence in Thailand on March 11, where she beat Taiwan’s Jenny Huang in a technical knock-out.

ONE chief executive officer Victor Cui said: “Angela Lee is proving to be an awesome champion and a true competitor.

“On the heels of an absolutely magnificent performance over Jenny Huang in Bangkok, she just can’t wait to get back inside the ONE Championship cage to put on another show.

“Istela Nunes is a worthy challenger for the ONE women’s atomweight world championship and Singapore has a tremendous fight on their hands. Fans will not want to miss it.”

Lee, a Canadian-born American of Singaporean and Korean descent, became the Singapore-based ONE’s first female champion last May, when she beat Japan’s Mei Yamaguchi in an unanimous decision at the Indoor Stadium.

Lee said: “I said at the beginning of the year that I will make 2017 one to remember. I will keep my promise of being as active as I possibly can and I can’t wait to get right back in there.

“After my last fight, I showed everybody just how much I have improved over the last couple of months. I’m ready to do it again.

“Istela Nunes had better be ready to go to battle, because this time I’m defending the title on my turf.”

Lee is unbeaten now in seven professional MMA bouts, while Nunes, 24, has a 5-0 win-loss record.

Interestingly, Nunes’ last fight was a split-decision victory over Yamaguchi, who Lee faced last May, last August.

Nunes said: “When I joined ONE Championship, I had my eyes set on the world title. It’s my goal to someday become a world champion in mixed martial arts, and Angela Lee is one of the best fighters in the world.

“I cannot wait to test myself against a fighter of her calibre. I am preparing myself well and will make sure that I come ready for the best Angela Lee possible.

“On May 26, I will accomplish what so many others failed to do. I will beat Angela Lee and become champion.”

