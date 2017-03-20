More prize money for badminton events

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) yesterday announced a new tournament structure, with increased prize money, as it looks to raise the sport's profile and ramp up revenues.

The new tour series, which features six levels, will kick off next year and run until 2021, with at least US$1 million (S$1.4m) in prize money up for grabs in each of its top-four events.

Federation president Poul-Erik Hoyer announced the changes following a BWF council meeting in Kuala Lumpur, saying, "the time is right for badminton to soar even higher".

"Our key goals are to showcase our sport at a high level of presentation and competitiveness, to increase television coverage for the sport and to increase the star quality and popularity of the top players globally," he said.

The Level 1 end-of-season finale to be played in China will feature US$1.5m in prize money, while the three Level 2 events - in China, England and Indonesia - will carry million-dollar prize funds, a BWF statement said.

There will be five Level 3 events with US$700,000 prize money, seven Level 4 tournaments with US$350,000 to be won and 11 in level 5 (US$150,000).

The tour will involve an estimated total of 37 events, including Level 6 which will be an open category where BWF member associations can apply for sanctioning.

The sport has struggled to gain visibility in recent years, losing out to more glamorous rivals such as NBA basketball, football and tennis.