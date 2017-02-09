More tickets to Rugby 7s released

Rugby Singapore yesterday announced the release of 300 additional Platinum passes for the HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s on April 15 and 16.

All the tickets in that category were snapped up last month, and now Rugby Singapore has decided to demarcate an additional zone at the National Stadium, following huge demand.

Priced at $300 per person for two days, Platinum passes come with special accreditation, a free 70-page tournament booklet, plus limited alcoholic drinks, two buffet meals and snacks from the dedicated Platinum Bar.

Ticket holders also have access to the After Party at Clarke Quay on both nights.

Low Teo Ping, chairman of Rugby Singapore, revealed that more than half of the available 29,000 tickets have been sold.

For tickets to the HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s, visit www.singapore7s.sg.