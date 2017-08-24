More verbal blows between Mayweather and McGregor before the real show

After months of trash talking, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will face off in the boxing ring on Sunday.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (left) and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor face off during a news conference at the KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on August 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor traded verbal jabs yesterday morning (Singapore time), as the circus-like countdown to their money-spinning superfight cranked into overdrive on the Las Vegas Strip.

Thousands of fans, including a sizeable contingent of Irish supporters, thronged the heart of the Nevada boxing capital to greet Mayweather and McGregor at their separate grand arrival ceremonies.

Mayweather, the 40-year-old undefeated former welterweight boxing champion, has been lured out of retirement to face McGregor, a star of mixed martial arts' Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The two men meet in a 12-round contest under boxing rules on Sunday morning that is tipped to become the richest fight in history.

The cross-combat collision has appalled boxing purists, with many decrying the event as a farcical publicity stunt more in keeping with the choreographed traditions of World Wrestling Entertainment.

Mayweather and McGregor - who clashed repeatedly during an expletive-laden world press tour to drum up interest for the fight last month - insist, however, that they are ready to deliver a battle for the ages.

McGregor, 29, a massive underdog in what will be his first professional boxing fight, insisted yesterday morning that he was ready to stun the bookmakers.

"This is not even close to my toughest challenge ever. I will crumble him," McGregor declared. "I have adapted perfectly to boxing, I am very pleased and ready.

"I'm a special man, I will prove that on Aug 26.

"This will go one or two rounds, maybe I will bang him out and hurt him.

"If he survives, I will decide whether I embarrass or seriously hurt him.

"I'm calm and cool, same as I am in every fight. I'm fit, sharp and I'm gonna be ruthless in there. I believe he'll be unconscious inside one round."

McGregor and Mayweather passed each other after their separate introductions, with McGregor taunting the American with a shout of, "Why didn't you want to face-off?", triggering a melee between their two entourages.

A relaxed-looking Mayweather, meanwhile, had earlier encouraged fans to bet on the fight finishing inside 12 rounds.

"I talked to you before and said that this fight wouldn't go the distance," he said.

"If you're going to bet, bet it won't go (the distance)."

Mayweather did his best to play down his status as a heavy favourite, insisting that his two-year lay-off from the ring had blunted his prowess.

"That's what makes this fight so intriguing, I've been out a few years, feel like I've lost a few steps," he said. "So we'll just have to wait and see."

Earlier yesterday, Mayweather had taunted McGregor over his fitness, telling the US website FightHype that he believed his opponent would struggle to make the 154-pound limit for Saturday's bout.

"Conor McGregor is extremely heavy right now," Mayweather said.

"I think he's 164, so he's still got 10 pounds to go."

The MMA star hit back at Mayweather's comments.