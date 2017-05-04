Mousasi furious with  favouritism shown to St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre's decision to return to the octagon has thrown a wrench into the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight division title picture, and UFC's No. 4 middleweight, Gegard Mousasi, is not a happy man.

Because of St-Pierre's clash with current middleweight champion Michael Bisping, the likes of Mousasi and Yoel Romero have seen their shot at the title take a back seat.

No date has been set for the fight between St-Pierre and Bisping yet.

Said 31-year-old Mousasi, who is in town to promote UFC Fight Night Singapore: "I like GSP (George St-Pierre) a lot. He is a phenomenal fighter and a great person, but he has been out for three years.

"It's like waiting in line only to have someone cut in in front of me. That's rude.

"It's not good for the sport. There needs to be a correct order."

Mousasi holds a career record of 42 wins, six losses and two draws in mixed martial arts (MMA) and is a decorated fighter holding Dream FC and Strikeforce championship titles.

However, he has yet to win a UFC title.

"Now I have to put everything on the line again. I have to take another risk and get another victory," said Mousasi.

"Maybe I'll have to do stupid s***, beat somebody up on the street and make headlines. People like crazy people."

His last match - a win over former middleweight champion Chris Weidman - ended controversially after referee Dan Miragliotta's second-round stoppage.

He is currently discussing a new contract with the UFC, and they have three months to work it out.

The Dutchman said: "My goal is to get the UFC belt. We have three months to get the deal done.

"The UFC and I want the same thing - they want to sign me and I want to sign with them."

Asked to predict the outcome of the fight between St-Pierre and Bisping, Mousasi cited St-Pierre's smaller physique and ring rust as the Canadian's disadvantages.

50-50

He said: "It's 50-50. As a fighter, GSP is way better. But he has been inactive for three years. Three years of absence is going to do something to you.

"If GSP comes in well-prepared without the ring rust, he should be able to take it.

"Bisping has been fighting constantly, so it will be tough to call it."

Mousasi also believes that Asian fighters still have some way to go before they reach the pinnacle of the sport, although he reserved praise for South Koreans Jung Chan Sung, who is known as "The Korean Zombie", and Kim Dong Hyun.

He said: "I think Asian fighters still don't have the full package. A lot of times they are good at grappling or Judo but they are not very complete yet."

UFC Fight Night Singapore will take place on June 17 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, featuring the Bantamweight bout between Holly Holm and Bethe Correia.