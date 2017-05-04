New category for Safra Bay Run

The Safra Singapore Bay Run and Army Half Marathon on Aug 20 will include a new category, in commemoration of 50 years of national service (NS50).

Called the NS50 Team Run, groups of 10 runners each will complete a 5km route together to clock a total distance of 50km.

The event will also continue to feature its four established categories - the 21km Army Half Marathon, Safra 10km Race, Safra 5km Fun Run and the 800m Family Challenge.

The run will start at Esplanade Bridge, and finish at the Padang.

Registration for the event is open at www.safra.sg/ssbr_ahm