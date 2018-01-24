New Sports Hub CEO Oon works to revive old Kallang magic

Prior to his appointment as the new chief executive officer of SportsHub Pte Ltd, Oon Jin Teik was the chief operating officer of SportsHub.

Olympian Oon Jin Teik acknowledges that the Singapore Sports Hub is still striving to develop an emotional attachment with Singaporeans - a venue where they go to regularly to cheer, shout, scream, roar on their heroes and also play.

But the former national swimmer, who was yesterday officially unveiled as the new chief executive of the Singapore Sports Hub, believes they are on track.

Speaking to The New Paper yesterday, Oon said: "If people come to watch an event, go home, and feel no connection to this venue, then no experience is gained.

"If they feel no association that this is their own venue that delivered the event, then it's not enough for us.

"We are a destination trade, people don't visit the Sports Hub unless they have something to do here.

"Therefore, we've got to keep evolving the consumer business. For me, I don't see it as a permanent problem."

The $1.33 billion 35-ha site in Kallang, which has been in operation for four years now, is anchored by a 55,000-capacity National Stadium with a retractable roof, and includes an indoor aquatics arena, two multi-purpose halls, a water sports centre, the Singapore Indoor Stadium and the Kallang Wave mall, which houses 41,000 sq m of commercial space for leisure, shopping and dining activities.

The events and figures from 2017 back up Oon's claim that the Sports Hub is making progress as the team strives to revive the kind of relationship Singaporeans had with the old National Stadium at the spanking new venue.

If people come to watch an event, go home, and feel no connection to this venue, then no experience is gained. New Sports Hub CEO Oon Jin Teik

FOOTFALL

Footfall to the location was over 15 million last year, with more than 200 events across all venues.

The annual International Champions Cup that featured Chelseas, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan attracted 100,000 fans and the two-day Coldplay concert also drew the same number to the National Stadium.

To begin developing a relationship with the young that will hopefully last a lifetime, Oon revealed a key initiative of the Sports Hub was targeting eight-year-old children.

The move, which was launched last November, entitles eight-year-olds with free tickets for Asean Basketball League matches (held at the OCBC Arena) and the OUE Singapore Open badminton tournament, which will be held at the Indoor Stadium from July 17-22.

The Sports Hub has also linked up with six National Sports Associations - football, rugby, badminton, basketball, netball and swimming - to widen their outreach with youngsters.

Oon, 54, said: "Our goal is to bring eight-year-olds into the Sports Hub on a regular basis.

"By reaching out to children of this age, we hope to make lifelong memories of the Sports Hub and instil ownership of this place in them.

"We hope that the Singapore Sports Hub can be part of their lives as they grow up."

Oon represented Singapore in swimming at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

He was an executive in the private sector before becoming chief executive officer of the Singapore Sports Council (now Sport Singapore) in April 2004.

He joined the Sports Hub consortium as chief operating officer in 2014 and was made acting CEO after the sudden resignation of Manu Sawhney last May.

He is clear what his KPIs are.

Said Oon: "Firstly, I want to make sure this project wins for Singapore. Secondly, to make sure (of a good) rate of returns to shareholders."