Ng and Goh shine in Sapporo

National short-track speed skaters Lucas Ng and Cheyenne Goh were the best South-east Asians in their respective 500m events yesterday at the Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, Japan.

Ng, 29, clocked 45.115sec in the heats to progress to the quarter-finals where he finished fourth in 46.432.

He failed to make the semi-finals, and was placed 16th among 39 competitors.

Cheyenne, 17, clocked 50.878 in her heats, and 49.227 to finish third in the quarters. She was 11th among 25 skaters in her event, and failed to progress to the last four.