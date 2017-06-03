NJC clinch A Div dragon boat double

National Junior College (NJC) clinched the boys' and girls' Inter School A Division dragon boat (DB12) titles on the second day of the DBS Marina Regatta at Marina Bay yesterday.

NJC's 12-man team edged out Nanyang Junior College (NYJC) in the 200m race with a time of 59.007sec to clinch the boys' title.

In the girls' division, NJC once again flexed their might to finish nearly three seconds ahead of Raffles Institution. They recorded a time of 1 min 07.662sec.

NJC boys' captain Marcus Ng was delighted to see their hard work pay off.

The 18-year-old said: "The National Junior College team worked very hard for this.

TEAM VISION

"Our team vision is 'heart and soul, go the distance'. I think this is what kept us going in the race."

NJC girls' captain Lim Shi Yun, 18, was proud to retain the team's crown.

She said: "Being able to win the title for two years in a row is really good.

"The team is made up of kayakers and canoeists and the technique is relatively similar, so it actually helps us pick up the sport a lot faster."

The boys' DB22 title was won by Nanyang Junior College, who clocked 51.826sec over 200m to stave off the challenges of NJC (second) and St Joseph's Institution (third).

In the prime warriors mixed (DB12) division, Singapore Paddle Club 1's time of 58:144sec was good enough to pip the American Dragons Singapore to the crown. The DBS Marina Regatta continues today and tomorrow with the 500m and 200m races respectively.