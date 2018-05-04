North and South Korea join forces at Table Tennis World Championships
North and South Korea opted against playing each other at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Sweden yesterday, deciding instead to field a joint women's team for the semi-finals.
The move earned a round of applause from table tennis officials as the two teams told umpires they did not want to clash in yesterday morning's tie, against a backdrop of inter-Korean reconciliation.
Both countries formed a joint table tennis team once before, at the world championships in Chiba, Japan, in 1991, when they won the women's team title. - AFP
