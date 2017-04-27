Nunes confident of ending Lee's reign

Istela Nunes (above) is on a six-match winning streak.

She is on a six-match winning streak and, come May 26, Istela Nunes will be hoping for seventh heaven when she takes on atomweight world champion Angela Lee at the ONE: Dynasty of Heroes event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Lee, unbeaten in seven fights, is fresh off her first title defence when she outclassed Taiwan's Jenny Huang in the third round of the ONE: Warrior Kindom event in Bangkok last month.

Two-time Muay Thai world champion Nunes will enter the fight on May 26 as the underdog, but she believes she is capable of collecting Lee's scalp.

In a conference call with local media yesterday, the 24-year-old Brazilian said: "There is a solid reason why Angela is where she is right now.

"She is a very tough opponent, both on her feet and on the ground.

"It doesn't matter where (or how) she comes. If she comes with one stone, I'm going to come with two stones."

"I am ready for that."

The event marks Lee's triumphant return to the venue where she first clinched the atomweight title by beating Japan's Mei Yamaguchi last year.

The young world champion is wary of the threat posed by Nunes.

"I think that Istela is a good opponent for me," said the 20-year-old mixed martial artist, who was born to a Singaporean father and a South Korean mother.

"Our styles are both very explosive, and she is a great striker.

"But I know that I am much more well rounded."

There's no doubt that Lee will enjoy most of the "home" support in the five-round clash lasting five minutes each, but Nunes is up for the challenge.

"(Facing fighters on their home soil) is not unconventional to me," Nunes said.

"Frankly, I work much better under pressure. I like to fight in the house of my enemies."

The event also features American Ben Askren defending his ONE welterweight title against challenger Agilan Thani of Malaysia.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.onefc.com.