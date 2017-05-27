Nunes no match for Lee

Angela Lee (in black) having the upper hand over her Brazilian opponent Istela Nunes.

Mixed martial arts (MMA) golden girl Angela Lee retained her title against Brazilian Istela Nunes at the ONE Championship: Dynasty of Heroes event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium last night.

The ONE atomweight world champion ended the clash in an anaconda choke submission two minutes and 18 seconds into the second round.

The 20-year-old came out all guns blazing and gained the upper hand in the second minute of the first round by an outer-reaping throw, and spent the rest of round raining punches on a helpless Nunes who was saved by the bell.

Lee looked to be pushed back by Nunes in the second round, but the Brazilian then gave away her back to Lee who finished her off smoothly to retain her title for the second time in just two months.

- JONATHAN LEE

