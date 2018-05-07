OCBC Cycle events attract over 6,500

Flagging off participants of The Straits Times Ride at the OCBC Cycle 2018.

Close to 6,500 riders participated in OCBC Cycle's community rides at the Singapore Sports Hub yesterday morning.

Participants of The Sportive Ride (40.8km) and The Straits Times Ride (23km) cycled past iconic landmarks such as the Singapore Flyer, Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay before completing both routes at the National Stadium.

This year's event also featured the inaugural OCBC Cycle Corporate Chase that saw companies signing up teams of four employees each to compete in the starting wave of The Sportive Ride. The team from the Singapore Civil Defence Force finished first.

In the OCBC Speedway South-east Asia Championships on Saturday, Myanmar won their maiden title in 20min 40.317sec, ahead of defending champions the Philippines (20:49.680) and Thailand (20:49.907).