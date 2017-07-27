One-third of athletes believe matches have been fixed

More than a third of athletes across 13 different sports believe match-fixing has taken place and some said they had been approached by fixers in the past year, a European report said on Tuesday.

The research by "FIX the FIXING", a project co-funded by the European Union's Erasmus+ project at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece, surveyed more than 600 athletes.

Thirty-five per cent of those questioned believed games had been fixed while 20 per cent were aware of manipulation within the last year.

Footballers and rugby, water polo, basketball, badminton and tennis players were among those questioned.