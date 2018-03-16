Opening wins for Lin and Lee at All England
China's Lin Dan and Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei eased through their opening matches at the All England Open, but women's third seed Ratchanok Intanon crashed out yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan defeated Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus 21-19, 21-16 on the opening day in Birmingham, while Lee, the top seed, beat Brazil's Ygor Coelho 21-15, 21-17.
In the women's draw, Canada's Michelle Li shocked Ratchanok 21-15, 14-21, 21-19, while top seed Tai Tzu-ying pipped Saina Nehwal 21-14, 21-18. - AFP
