Opening wins for Lin and Lee at All England

Mar 16, 2018 06:00 am

China's Lin Dan and Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei eased through their opening matches at the All England Open, but women's third seed Ratchanok Intanon crashed out yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan defeated Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus 21-19, 21-16 on the opening day in Birmingham, while Lee, the top seed, beat Brazil's Ygor Coelho 21-15, 21-17.

In the women's draw, Canada's Michelle Li shocked Ratchanok 21-15, 14-21, 21-19, while top seed Tai Tzu-ying pipped Saina Nehwal 21-14, 21-18. - AFP

