Over 13k participants in women's run

Participants leaving the starting point during the new 2km Mummy + Me race at the Great Eastern Women's Run yesterday.

More than 13,000 women took part in the Great Eastern Women's Run, the region's largest all-women's running event yesterday.

Flagging off from the Singapore Flyer, the race took participants past some of Singapore's iconic landmarks and scenery.

They were joined by guest of honour and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Grace Fu, and Members of Parliament Tin Pei Ling, Foo Mee Har and Rahayu Mahzam.

Singapore's SEA Games representatives Jasmine Goh and Rachel See took part in the half marathon along with other local runners such as Mok Ying Rong, who won the elite closed category in 1hr 30min 46secs.

They were joined by Olympians from the region, including Taiwan's Chen Yu Hsuan, Cambodia's Nary Ly and SEA Games champion Mary Joy Tabal, from the Philippines. In the elite open category, China's Jin Ming Ming, 21, won in 1:20:34.