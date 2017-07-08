Overnight queue pays off for OCBC Cycle enthusiast

The OCBC Cycle 2017 promises to be yet another big hit, with some cycling enthusiasts even queueing overnight to register for this year's event.

For Anthony Lim, 36, the 16 hours' wait was well worth it.

For being first in line yesterday, the cycling enthusiast was rewarded with $888.90 worth of gifts and a 25 per cent discount off his registration fee.

Said the project engineer, who had begun queueing since 10pm on Thursday: "I love cycling and OCBC Cycle is one of the biggest races. It's like the Standard Chartered Marathon of cycling.

"The route is great, and is well organised.

"What I like most about the race is the view. I can take photographs of landmarks like the Singapore Flyer."

At the event launch at Orchard Gateway yesterday, the OCBC Cycle 2017 organisers announced a new race category for corporates - the OCBC Cycle Speedway Corporate Championship.

It will complement existing races, namely The Sportive Ride (42km), The Straits Times Ride (23km), Mighty Savers Kids Rides for families and children, and the OCBC Cycle Speedway South East Asia and Club Championships.

To select the top six corporate teams for the OCBC Cycle Speedway Corporate Championship final at Stadium Drive on Nov 18, qualifying rounds will be held on Sept 2 and 30 on the track of the National Stadium.

The format of the new race features a four-rider team relay where each team are split into two pairs to cycle five 400-metre laps.

Group CEO of OCBC Bank Samuel Tsien said: "We have been the proud sponsor of this one-of-a-kind cycling fiesta.

"I am excited to unveil OCBC Cycle 2017, with our new race, new elements and new prizes.

"This is a unique event that brings together a growing pool of cyclists to experience... the fun of cycling."

The event drew close to 7,000 participants last year.

Online registration begins next Monday at 10am, and can be made at www.ocbccycle.com