Pacquiao backs call for review of Horn decision

Manny Pacquiao has backed a call asking the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) to review the controversial points decision that saw Australia's Jeff Horn capture the Filipino great's welterweight world title in Brisbane on Sunday.

Horn improved his record to 17-0-1 after the judges scored the bout 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 in the 29-year-old's favour but many observers questioned the outcome, saying the officials had made a "hometown decision".

The regulatory body of professional sport in the Philippines, the Games and Amusement Board (GAB), requested a "thorough review" of the fight on Monday and Pacquiao has backed its demand.

"WBO should take appropriate action on the letter sent by GAB so as not to erode the people's interest in boxing," Pacquiao said in a statement yesterday.

"On my part, I had already accepted the decision but, as a leader and at the same time a fighter, I have the moral obligation to uphold sportsmanship, truth and fairness in the eyes of the public."