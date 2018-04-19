Pacquiao undecided over fate of trainer Roach
Manny Pacquiao has not decided on the fate of his long-time American trainer Freddie Roach, as he prepares for his bout against Argentine welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse for the World Boxing Association (WBA) crown in July.
"Freddie and I... we're like a close family, and I didn't make any decision yet about Freddie Roach, but if, assuming, I will make a decision about Freddie Roach and choose Buboy Fernandez as head coach for this fight, I'm still not closing the door with Freddie," the eight-division world champion said at a news conference yesterday to promote the fight in KL.
Pacquiao also said he would launch a cryptocurrency to connect with fans, but also backed the regulation of virtual currencies.
Pacquiao is the latest athlete to launch a virtual currency, following Floyd Mayweather and former England striker Michael Owen.
The Singapore-based Global Crypto Offering Exchange (GCOX), in which Pacquiao has invested, said it would unveil the "PAC Token" later this year, which would allow fans to buy the his merchandise and interact with him via live-streaming. - REUTERS
