Paddler Feng may train overseas

Almost five months have passed since Singapore's top paddler Feng Tianwei parted ways with the Singapore Table Tennis Association, and the athlete says she is still forming her own support team.

"I have to take it one step at a time, some things don't happen so fast, or may not be suitable for me, so I would need to observe the developments," said the 30-year-old on the sidelines of the Sports Excellence (spex)Scholarship ceremony at the National Youth Sports Institute in Kallang yesterday.

She revealed that she is likely to spend some time training abroad, but did not elaborate on her plans.

"It is very likely that I will go abroad to train, but not for the long term; maybe for half a month or one month each time," she said.

The women's world No. 3 paddler had her spexScholarship renewed yesterday, which she says is a big boost for her.

"I am very happy to continue receiving this scholarship. It's a great form of support for my future training and competitions, and a form of encouragement," said Feng, who will compete in the Asian Championships next month, and gun for a South-east Asia Games spot in August.

"I will work even harder to utilise this scholarship to the fullest extent." - LIM SAY HENG