Singapore paddler Feng Tianwei came back from a game down to win 3-1 (7-11, 11-9, 11-7, 8-7) in the time-based (24min) T2Apac women's semi-final against 2016 world junior champion Shi Xunyao from China yesterday.

She will be vying for the US$40,000 (S$54,000) winner's prize money with Romania's Bernadette Szocs in today's final.