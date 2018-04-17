Paddler Goi qualifies for YOG

Teen paddler Goi Rui Xuan's decision to put her studies on hold paid off, as she qualified for the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) two days ago.

The 17-year-old secured her place in October's YOG after she triumphed over Paraguay's Gomez Leyla 4-0 (11-6, 11-10, 11-5, 11-7) in the final of the qualification tournament.

At the beginning of this year, Goi started her two-year deferment from polytechnic after completing her studies at the Singapore Sports School to train full-time.

Qualifying for the YOG had been one of the targets that Goi had set for herself before she embarked on her two-year break from school.

She has also set her sights on making it to next year's South-east Asia Games in the Philippines.

Dominic Koh, 16, finished in the top eight in the second knock-out tournament.