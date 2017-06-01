Paddlers Feng and Yu progress at World Championships

It was double happiness for Singapore paddlers Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu yesterday at the World Table Tennis Championships in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Women's singles fourth seed Feng and teammate Yu, seeded 15th, won their first-round matches, and also as a pair in the women's doubles.

Yesterday morning (Singapore time), they beat Swedes Linda Bergstrom and Christina Kallberg 4-0 (11-9, 11-5, 11-5, 11-8) in the women's doubles event.

Then, world No. 4 Feng trounced Russia's Olga Vorobeva 4-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-7, 11-3) while world No. 23 Yu saw off Swiss paddler Rachel Moret 4-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-4, 11-1).

Feng and Yu also faced Thailand's Tamolwan Khetkhuan and Nanthana Komwong in the doubles last night, but the result was not available at press time.

The Singapore duo clinched bronze medals at the 2015 and 2013 world championships in the women's doubles, although neither have broken into the top four in the women's singles.

In the men's singles, Ethan Poh made the main draw from the qualifiers, but lost 4-1 (11-4, 11-4, 8-11, 11-5, 11-9) to Hong Kong's Jiang Tianyi in the first round.

Fellow Singaporean qualifier Clarence Chew, and 35th seed Gao Ning were also in action in the men's singles last night, but their results were not available at press time.