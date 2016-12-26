Paddlers win 4 golds in SEA tournament

Singapore's table tennis team clinched four golds, two silvers and three bronzes at the South-east Asian Table Tennis Championships in Indonesia, which concluded last Saturday.

Lin Ye, 20, was the big winner with three gold medals - the women's singles, the women's doubles and the mixed doubles.

She beat Vietnam's Mai Hoang My Trang 4-1 to clinch the singles title, and partnered Goi Rui Xian to a 3-0 victory over Indonesia's Lilis Indriani and Gustin Dwi Jayanti in the women's doubles final.She also

paired up with Clarence Chew to beat Indonesia's Ficky Supit Santoso and Gustin Dwi Jayanti for the mixed doubles trophy.In addition, Chew and Ethan Poh beat Vietnam's Dinh Quang Linh and Nguyen Anh Tu 3-0 to win the men's doubles.

The Republic scored silvers in the women's team event and the men's singles, the latter by Poh, and bronzes in the men's team event, men's doubles and women's singles.

Vietnam won the men's and women's team events, as well as the men's singles title.

Lin and Chew headlined a squad of 10 paddlers in this competition, which Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) took as a chance to develop the younger players.

Senior players such as Yu Mengyu and Gao Ning were absent from the squad.

STTA president Ellen Lee said: "I am so proud that our next generation of players are making an impact in the sport in the south-east Asian region and I look forward to stronger performances from them at future events.