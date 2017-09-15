Sports

Paris and Los Angeles confirmed as Olympic hosts

Sep 15, 2017 06:00 am

Paris and Los Angeles celebrated their coronation as host cities for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics respectively, delivering a jolt of good news for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as it battles escalating corruption allegations.

In a drama-free conclusion to a three-year bidding race, IOC members voted unanimously to rubber-stamp a deal hashed out in July for Paris to be given 2024 and Los Angeles 2028.

The pre-ordained outcome did little to dampen celebrations inside the Lima Convention Centre in Peru, where Paris and Los Angeles officials cheered and congratulated each other.

IOC President Thomas Bach - a driving force behind the decision to confirm 2024 and 2028 at the same time - hailed it as a "win-win-win".

French President Emmanuel Macron called it a "victory for France. - AFP

OlympicsparisLos Angeles