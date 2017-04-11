'Pit Bull' desperate to regain bite

Just over a year ago, Andrei Arlovski's star was on the rise.

The 38-year-old Belarussian had won four straight fights in his second stint in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and would earn a shot at Fabricio Werdum's heavyweight world title had he won his next bout.

But, the man nicknamed Pit Bull lost to Stipe Miocic at UFC 195 in January last year in just 54 seconds, which sparked a run of four defeats, the last a technical knock-out against Francis Ngannou this January.

FIRST EVENT HERE SINCE 2014

"I lost four fights, it's very important to beat my next opponent and that's it," Arlovski, a former UFC heavyweight world champion who held the title in 2004 and 2005, said in a phone interview last Saturday.

"It's up to the UFC to decide who's next for me but, right now, my focus and my mind is on my upcoming match in June."

Arlovski returns to the Octagon on June 17, against Poland's Marcin Tybura at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, in the US-based mixed martial arts organisation's first event here since 2014.

"He's tough, he has two wins and a loss in the UFC and he's younger," Arlovski said of his 31-year-old opponent.

"I have to be very accurate all the time, stick to my game plan, and do what is possible to beat him."

Arlovski left UFC in 2008 and featured for several MMA promotions, including Strikeforce, World Series of Fighting and Singapore-based ONE Championship, before returning to UFC in 2014.