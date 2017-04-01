Play Sevens rugby under the stars

The inaugural Singapore Midnight 7s will be held as a fringe event of the HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s this year.

Organised by the Singapore Rugby Union, the new event features up to eight teams of 12 who can compete in either the men's or the women's competitions, with matches taking place at the Yio Chu Kang Stadium from 7pm on April 13 to 1am on April 14, and from 3pm to 7pm on April 14, a public holiday.

Prizes include up to $800 cash, one-year Fitness First memberships and Pure Nutrition vouchers.

Also, the South-east Asia (SEA) 7s will be held at the same venue on April 14, from 9am to 7pm, with eight men's teams and six women's teams competing.

Sanctioned by World Rugby, the SEA 7s is an important ancillary event to the HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s, which takes place at the National Stadium on April 15 and 16.

The men's draw will feature two Singapore teams, Brunei, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand. The women's competition will involve Singapore, Indonesia, Laos, Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand.

Singapore finished behind Thailand in last year's SEA 7s in both categories.

Admission to the Midnight 7s and SEA 7s at Yio Chu Kang Stadium on April 13 and 14 is free.

The final of the SEA 7s will be played at the National Stadium on April 15 during the HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s.