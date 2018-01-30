Pokemon fever hits Marina

Participants having fun at the Pokemon Run Carnival last Saturday.

More than 3,000 fans took part in the second edition of the Pokemon Run Carnival last Saturday (Jan 27) at the Marina Barrage.

After a cheerful warm-up session guided by Pikachu, aspiring Pokemon Trainers eager to catch them all set off to conquer a slew of brand new challenges along the 5km course.

Besides the 5km fun run, there was also a Pokemon Carnival filled with games, activities and gourmet delights for families to enjoy.

General manager of Avex Asia Fujita Kazumi said: “For many years now, Pokemon have had a special place in the hearts of many people.

“We’re honoured to be able to provide a platform for everyone to come together and enjoy themselves, and share in the Pokemon experience.”