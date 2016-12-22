Prize money for Australian Open rises 14 per cent

Next month's Australian Open will offer A$50 million (S$52.4m) in prize money, with the men's and women's singles champions both netting a cool A$3.7 million, organisers said yesterday.

The tournament-record purse, up 14 per cent on the 2016 edition, also offers players A$50,000 even if they lose in the first round.

The A$50,000 reward for reaching round one is a rise of 30 per cent.

"Our aim is to shift the break-even point for professional players, to ensure that tennis is a viable career option for the best male and female athletes in the world," said tournament director Craig Tiley.

By comparison, last year's US Open offered a total purse of US$46.3 million (S$67m), while players won £28.1m (S$50.3m) at Wimbledon and 32 million euros (S$48m) at the French Open. - AFP

Del Potro unlikely to be fit for opening Slam

Juan Martin del Potro is unlikely to be fit enough to play in next month's Australian Open, the Argentinian told a news conference yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The former US Open champion also cast doubt on whether he would play in the Davis Cup first-round tie at home to Italy in February when Argentina begin the defence of their title.

"What I need is to have someone get me physically fit enough to last the whole year," said the 28-year-old.

"There's a fortnight to the Australia Open and I'm unlikely to make that objective."