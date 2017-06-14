Quek closes in on title

Quincy Quek went birdie shopping and got what he wanted.

With 10 birdies in the bag, Quek virtually assured himself of the SPGA Totts Golf Invitation title at the Sembawang Country Club.

Despite carding three bogeys, Quek shot a seven-under 65 for a 131 total to take a seven-shot lead into the final round today.

Overnight leader Johnson Poh disappointed with a 73 for a 138 total, two strokes ahead of Choo Tze Huang (70-70) and Scott Barr (69-71). Like Quek, M. Murugiah has a comfortable lead in the senior section. His 71 yesterday puts him three shots ahead of overnight leader Dino Kwek. - GODFREY ROBERT

LEADERBOARD

131: Quincy Quek 66-65.

138: Johnson Poh 65-73.

140: Choo Tze Huang 70-70, Scott Barr 69-71.

141: Marc Kawasoe 75-66, Marc Ong (am ) 70-71.

142: Andre Chong (SGA) 69-73.

Seniors: 141: M. Murugiah 70-71. 144: Dino Kwek 69-75. 149: Poh Eng Wah 75-74. 150: M. Balraj 76-74.