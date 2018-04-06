Quite a good day for Team Singapore

Singapore's athletes tasted their fair share of success on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast yesterday.

In her Games debut, swimmer Roanne Ho claimed the last spot of the 50m breaststroke final when she clocked 31.31 seconds in the semi-finals.

Para-swimmer Han Liang Chou finished eighth in his S14 200m freestyle final in 2 min 25.22sec.

Darren Lee missed the qualifying mark for the men's 50m butterfly semi-finals after his 24.86 placed him at 20th out of 56 swimmers.

Quah Ting Wen opted out of the 100m butterfly to concentrate on her upcoming 50m butterfly, 50m and 100m freestyle events.

Both the men and women's table tennis teams proceeded to the quarter-finals. The men's team's young paddlers overcame both Mauritius and Barbados 3-0.

The female paddlers eased past Malaysia and Fiji by 3-0 margins too. Their quarter-final draw comes out today.

The shuttlers, who are the youngest badminton team to represent Singapore at the Commonwealth Games, showed no sign of their inexperience.

They downed both Jamaica and Zambia 5-0 in the preliminary rounds of the mixed team event to book their place in the quarter-finals.

The lawn bowls team fell to a 28-6 defeat by 2014 Commonwealth Games quarter-finalists New Zealand in their opening game but bounced back with a 24-12 win over Niue.

They will come up against Canada today on the last day of the preliminary rounds.

But it was a disappointing day for Singapore's male gymnasts as none qualified for their respective events' finals.

